Azerbaijan lifts all restrictions on transit of goods to Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 21 October 2025 13:05 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

“I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice,” the President emphasized.

