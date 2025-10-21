Iran highlights lack of decision to reinstate cancelled UN resolutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The UN Security Council hasn't yet made any decision to reinstate the repealed resolutions against Iran, the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, following a letter addressed to the UN Security Council by Iran, China and Russia, Resolution 2231 on Iran's nuclear program has expired, and the countries see no need to return to this issue.

Mohajerani noted that the majority of the world community is against the unipolar strategy.

The world community should not allow some countries, even a few countries without the necessary authority, to undermine world peace and the image of the UN, she added.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

