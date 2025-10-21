Azerbaijan-Italy trade turnover picks up steam in 9M2025
From January through September 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Italy reached $8.9 billion, up 19.1% year-on-year. Italy made up 21.7% of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade, remaining its top partner. Exports totaled $8.5 billion, while imports from Italy hit $374.2 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy