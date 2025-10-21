Romania hosts CAP evaluation workshop with EU and national experts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) of Romania, through the General Directorate for Rural Development – Managing Authority for the National Rural Development Program (PNDR) and Strategic Plans (PS), organized the eleventh Good Practices Workshop, themed “Assessing the Real Impact of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on the Agricultural Sector,” Trend reports.

The event, held with the support of the CAP Network – European CAP Evaluation Office, brought together in Bucharest representatives of European institutions, managing authorities, research institutes from member states, and other specialists involved in the CAP evaluation process.

The main objectives of the workshop were:

- Developing the skills of actors involved in CAP evaluation

- Exchanging experiences and best practices on measuring the impact of interventions from the Strategic Plan

- Creating a framework for dialogue and cooperation between managing authorities, payment agencies, CAP networks, and evaluation experts

Representatives of the PNDR Managing Authority highlighted the importance of rigorous assessment of the performance, efficiency, and effectiveness of agricultural policies so that measures dedicated to the sector meet farmers’ needs as effectively as possible.

Examples of best practices presented demonstrated how CAP evaluations contribute to achieving strategic objectives, including supporting farmers, fostering sustainable rural development, protecting the environment, and strengthening local communities.

On the second day, participants were invited to the MADR courtyard for the “Promoting This Autumn’s Rich Harvest” fair, an opportunity to explore Romanian village traditions, authentic products, and traditional crafts—key elements defining Romania’s rural identity and heritage.