Kazakhstan, EU hold talks on Middle Corridor development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. Kazakhstan and the European Union held talks on enhancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (the Middle Corridor), Trend reports via the Kazakhstan's MFA.

The discussion took place during a ministerial meeting focused on advancing infrastructure cooperation between Central Asia, Eastern Partnership countries, Türkiye, and the EU in Luxembourg. Kazakhstan was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov.

Participants reviewed practical steps to boost cooperation in transport, digital transformation, energy, and trade.

Issetov highlighted that transport is one of 29 priority areas outlined in the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. The agreement, which marks its 10th anniversary this December, forms the basis for deepening bilateral relations.

He emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as the region’s largest economy and a key transit hub, noting that the country has invested $35 billion in transport and logistics infrastructure over the past decade. Several ongoing and future projects were presented to European partners.

The sides also discussed the modernization of infrastructure networks, ensuring access to affordable clean energy, and advancing digital connectivity.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to actively contribute to the development and implementation of concrete measures to strengthen regional cooperation and interconnectivity.

The participants agreed to continue joint efforts in implementing projects aimed at enhancing transport, energy, and digital infrastructure across the regions.