Azerbaijan plays very important role as regional power - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. Azerbaijan plays a very important role as a regional power, said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Astana, Trend reports.

"Without any exaggeration, it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations. Therefore, for us, this represents a major priority - I am referring to the development of multifaceted cooperation with your country. Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world. For us, fostering both economic and trade-economic cooperation - not to mention advancing our political partnership - is an urgent and highly important task," President Tokayev said.