Azerbaijan’s national pavilion in Osaka wins prestigious German design award (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at the “Expo 2025” World Exhibition in Osaka, Japan, has hit the nail on the head, clinching the German Design Award in the “Excellent Architecture / Fair and Exhibition” category, Trend reports.

Established in 2012, the German Design Award honors projects that inspire innovation and open new perspectives through design. Representatives of the award who visited the Azerbaijani pavilion highly praised its concept, noting the strong visitor interest and describing it as a “fantastic project.”

“Expo 2025,” running the gamut from April 13 to October 13, rolled out the red carpet for over 25 million visitors. Put together by the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Azerbaijani pavilion was once again the cream of the crop at the exhibition, drawing in over 2 million visitors.

Drawing from the well of inspiration provided by the poem “Seven Beauties” by the illustrious Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, the pavilion was a veritable treasure trove, highlighting the nation’s rich cultural tapestry, steadfast dedication to technological and sustainable growth, and a welcoming hand extended for open dialogue.



Azerbaijan has been in the thick of it at Expo exhibitions since 2000, racking up a slew of international accolades along the way. At “Milan Expo 2015,” its pavilion hit the nail on the head, snagging an award from Italy’s Ministry for the Environment and Protection of Land and Sea under the “Towards a Sustainable Expo” program in the “Design and Materials” category.

The Azerbaijani pavilion at “Antalya Expo 2016” won first place for its exterior and interior garden design, while at “Astana Expo 2017,” it received a silver award for its broad interpretation of the “Eastern Design” theme.

Additionally, the national pavilion earned a “Special Award” (second place) at “Beijing Expo 2019” for its outstanding exterior and interior design concept.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel