Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)

Society Materials 21 October 2025 16:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. In the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the court satisfied Ruben Vardanyan's request to refuse legal representation, Trend reports.

At the open court hearing held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Aghayev, Anar Rzayev, and Jamal Ramazanov (with Gunel Samedov as the alternate judge), the defendant was provided with an interpreter for his language, namely Russian, as well as a self-selected defense attorney.

Will be updated

Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more