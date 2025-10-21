Uzbekistan sets loom in motion with IFC, World Bank to modernize textiles

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, met with representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank Group to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation and ongoing initiatives in the textile industry under the "Better Work" program, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, Global Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services at the IFC; Larissa Luy, Director for Environmental and Social Risk at the World Bank Group; Roopa Nair, Director of the "Better Work" Program; and other senior representatives.

Discussions focused on advancing the "Better Work Uzbekistan" program in collaboration with international partners. Special attention was given to expanding the program’s geographical and sectoral reach, attracting new enterprises, and enhancing the skills and qualifications of industry personnel.

The parties also explored new initiatives to further develop Uzbekistan’s light industry, particularly the textile sector. This includes preparing a 12-month strategic program to strengthen the textile industry and a detailed roadmap outlining specific measures for its implementation.

Following the meeting, participants agreed to deepen cooperation under the "Better Work Uzbekistan" program, enhance the international exchange of experience, and establish a mechanism for continuous dialogue.

The Better Work program is designed to promote labor standards and enhance the competitiveness of textile and garment factories by assessing compliance with established requirements, providing training, and offering technical support. It aims to support the development of the sector while ensuring adherence to labor standards at Uzbekistan’s textile and garment enterprises.

Meanwhile, as of September 30, 2025, the EBRD’s project portfolio in Uzbekistan totals 2.8 billion euros. Overall, the Bank has allocated 5.35 billion euros across 188 strategic initiatives in the country, underscoring its role as a leading investor in Uzbekistan.