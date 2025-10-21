Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland tie knot on new business deals in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Baku rolled out the red carpet for a signing ceremony, where several memoranda of understanding were inked to bolster cooperation among the business communities of Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland, Trend reports.

The signing took place within the framework of the business forum “Central Baltic – Azerbaijan.” The agreements were signed by Chairman and CEO of Caspian Energy Club Telman Aliyev, Chairwoman of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Katrina Zarina, and Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja.

Another memorandum was concluded between Caspian Energy Club and the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences (SAMK) in Finland, signed by Telman Aliyev, SAMK Dean Heikki Haaparanta, and Finnish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kirsti Narinen. Additionally, a memorandum was signed between the Caspian Energy Club and the Estonian Embassy in Azerbaijan, represented by Estonian Ambassador Väino Reinart.

Three other agreements involved the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (ASK) of Azerbaijan. The documents were signed by ASK Vice-President Vugar Zeynalov with LCCI Chairwoman Katrin Zarinya, SAMK representatives, and Estonian Ambassador Vaino Reinart.

Further memoranda were signed between Nordic Business Community Azerbaijan and its international partners, represented by Coordinator Bahram Atabeyli, along with Katrina Zarina, Heikki Haaparanta, and Väino Reinart.

In addition, new cooperation agreements were reached between Finnish company Energia VFX and Azerbaijani Rog VFX, as well as between Estonian Fleetguru and Azerbaijani Axiom.

Meanwhile, the good news is that, during the initial septenary of 2025, Azerbaijan's commercial throughput with the Baltic states—namely Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—experienced a 12 percent augmentation.

