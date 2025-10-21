Azerbaijani servicemen joining drills with their Central Asian counterparts (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Distinguished Visitors Day of the “Unity-2025” joint regional exercise, organized in the Samarkand province with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, was held on October 21, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The event was attended by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, as well as high-level guests from the participating countries.

Subsequent to the dissemination of information regarding the operational tasks and sequential phases of the regional exercise, a series of tactical scenarios were executed in a practical manner at the designated training range.



The distinguished attendees engaged with the operational dynamics of the collaborative command center's workflow.

An exhibition showcasing armaments and tactical apparatus developed by the Defense Industry Agencies operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan was meticulously assessed.



The defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, accompanied by an array of distinguished dignitaries, were present at the culmination of the “Unity-2025” collaborative regional exercise.



During the event, Colonel General Hasanov articulated his appreciation to his Uzbek counterpart for the exemplary orchestration of the exercise, commended the participants, and extended his best wishes for their forthcoming military endeavors.

The advancement of the “Unity-2025” collaborative regional drill and the exemplary proficiency exhibited by military personnel from the involved nations were acknowledged with commendations.



Ultimately, accolades were conferred upon the personnel who exhibited exceptional performance during the operational exercise.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel