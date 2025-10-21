Azerbaijani defense minister meets with “Unity-2025” drills compatriots (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, met with servicemen representing Azerbaijan in the “Unity-2025” joint regional exercise, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Highlighting the ramifications of the exercise on the efficacy of collaborative regional operations among the nations, the Minister of Defense lauded the tactical proficiency of the Azerbaijan Army’s commandos and UAV operators, who exhibited an exceptional caliber of professionalism and expertise throughout the exercise.



Colonel General Hasanov articulated that these collaborative maneuvers exemplify the elevated operational readiness of our military forces.



The minister extended commendations to the exercise participants, articulating aspirations for their forthcoming endeavors while conveying gratification regarding the exemplary orchestration of the “Unity-2025” collaborative regional exercise.

