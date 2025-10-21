Astana meeting: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan cement strategic alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Kazakhstan marks a key milestone in deepening the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the official welcoming ceremony at the Astana airport reflected the high level of mutual respect and trust between Baku and Astana. Garayev noted that the visit will enhance synergies across economic, political, and cultural domains.

“President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that relations with Kazakhstan are multifaceted and mutually beneficial. He underlined the progress in political, economic, humanitarian, and energy cooperation and highlighted the strategic role of transport and logistics projects such as the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor. These initiatives are vital not only for Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan but also for the wider Eurasian region,” Garayev said.

The expert added that President Ilham Aliyev also discussed the work of the Joint Investment Fund, growing trade turnover, and joint economic projects. He expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s moral and practical support in rebuilding Karabakh and noted the symbolic value of the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center as a sign of friendship.

Garayev highlighted that the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council served as a platform for strengthening a full-scale strategic partnership, where both sides wove a tapestry of dialogue, threading together not only the fabric of political discourse but also the vibrant hues of economic, cultural, humanitarian, and energy initiatives.

“Discussions extended beyond political relations to include concrete initiatives in the economic, cultural, humanitarian, and energy fields. The remarks of both leaders demonstrated that Baku and Astana view each other as key partners in ensuring regional stability and development. Moreover, both sides placed particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States and on accelerating the economic and cultural integration of the Turkic world,” he added.

Garayev noted that the second meeting of the Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, held in Astana with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, once again underscored that the strategic partnership between the two nations is moving forward by leaps and bounds.

“This meeting holds significant political and historical importance, not only for deepening the mutual relations between the two states but also for advancing integration processes across the Turkic world. In essence, the event in Astana symbolizes the transition of Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan relations to a new phase of development. The statements made by both leaders clearly indicate that cooperation between the two countries has evolved beyond the bilateral framework, assuming a strategic dimension on regional and international levels. will be etched in memory as a definitive manifestation of camaraderie, reciprocal confidence, and the collective political resolve aimed at a unified trajectory,” he concluded.

