Kars University hosts international symposium celebrating Azerbaijani-Turkish ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ At Kars University in Türkiye, an international scientific symposium was held to mark the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Language and Literature program within the Department of Modern Turkic Dialects and Literature, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event also coincided with the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day and Independence Restoration Day on October 18.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, followed by a heartfelt moment of silence to pay tribute to the martyrs of both nations. Videos highlighting the Victory and the university’s achievements were also shown.

Welcoming speeches were delivered by Azerbaijani MP Hikmet Babaoghlu, Head of the Atatürk Center of Azerbaijan Academician Nizami Jafarov, Azerbaijani Consul General in Kars Zamin Aliyev, Kars University Vice-Rector Engin Kılıç, Head of the Department of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Javid Ismail, Education Attaché of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye Najiba Nasibova, Deputy Chair of the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Societies Sattar Kaya, and other officials. They congratulated participants on the 5th anniversary of the Victory and Independence Restoration Day and wished success to the symposium.

The symposium progressed with a series of panel discussions showcasing thought leaders from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

In Kars, the Professor Fahrettin Kırzıoğlu Science and Arts Center inaugurated a music hall titled “One Nation—Two States.” At the commencement of the event, presenters underscored the pivotal influence of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in fortifying the Azerbaijani-Turkish alliance and acknowledged the significant contributions of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in enhancing the intergovernmental relations between the two sovereign states.



The event culminated in a multifaceted cultural and artistic showcase, strategically highlighting the rich tapestry of Azerbaijani and Turkish heritage.

