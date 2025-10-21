Iran sees growth in exports to Central Asian countries via Sarakhs border terminal

In H1 2025, Iran exported 924,000 tons of goods worth $457 million to Central Asia via Sarakhs, up 37% in value. This included $185 million in food, $137 million in petrochemicals, and $95 million in construction materials. Imports through Sarakhs hit 70,000 tons worth $123 million.

