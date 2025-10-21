Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
EU ambassador hints at upcoming shift in partnership priorities with Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 21 October 2025 17:20 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ New partnership priorities between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan may soon be defined, EU Ambassador, Marijana Kujundžić said at the “Central Baltic – Azerbaijan” business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"The European Union remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan on its reform path and strengthening its future partnership through dialogue and shared commitments. We are also working with Azerbaijan on new partnership priorities, and we hope that they will be agreed upon soon," she explained.

Kujundžić noted that the EU views business forums as a traditionally effective platform for companies to interact, establish contacts, and develop joint projectsç which is a successful format that also opens up opportunities for exploring new business opportunities.

"I would also like to highlight the EU-funded project, the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum 2024-2026, which aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan. One of the key deliverables of this project will be the Business Climate Report – an independent perspective on business investment," the ambassador added.

