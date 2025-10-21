Zangezur Corridor holds strategic importance for EU – Marijana Kujundžić (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Zangezur corridor is of great importance to the EU, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić told Trend on the sidelines of the Central Baltic-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Baku.

" The Zangezur corridor is of great importance to the EU, but before talking about specific plans for the development of the corridor, it is important to carefully work out all the details," she said.

Kujundžić noted that Azerbaijan and the EU are analyzing the results of the dialogue on transport issues and plan to continue discussions in the near future, possibly as early as this year.

She also noted that the EU congratulates Azerbaijan and Armenia on the progress of the peace process.

“We are pleased that this process is finally being implemented, relations between the countries are normalizing, and we are more than happy to see stability and peace in the region,” the diplomat added.