President Ilham Aliyev is an outstanding figure of historic significance - President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 21. President Ilham Aliyev is an outstanding figure of historic significance, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I regard the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan as a critically important event and a step towards strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries. Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev is an outstanding figure of historic significance. He has made a decisive contribution to the protection and strengthening of the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Thanks to the tireless efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's authority and influence on the global stage have been significantly enhanced. Under his strong leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved impressive successes in many areas, primarily in terms of socioeconomic development. The results of comprehensive reforms carried out in Azerbaijan are manifested in the country’s sustainable economic growth, the improving well-being of its citizens and the dynamic transformation of your state. The macroeconomic indicators of the Azerbaijani economy are sustainable and provide convincing evidence of the country's progress and the good shape of its economy," said President Tokayev.