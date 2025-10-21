Azerbaijan, Central Baltic nations reach new heights in co-op - Latvian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Cooperation between the Central Baltic countries and Azerbaijan is entering a new phase and is becoming a successful example of partnership in business, technology, and green energy, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja said at the “Central Baltic – Azerbaijan” business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the event's organizers and participants, noting that the current forum was a logical continuation of the successful cooperation that began two years ago.

"In October two years ago, business representatives from Estonia, Finland, and Latvia undertook their first official visit to Azerbaijan, during which a series of forums, discussions, and business-to-business (B2B) meetings were held. Since that initial engagement, numerous follow-up events have been organized with the objective of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation and facilitating the exchange of professional expertise. According to the diplomat, these efforts can be collectively characterized as a success," the diplomat emphasized.

Skuja noted that the project has played a pivotal role in fostering robust connections among entrepreneurs from the four participating countries. It has supported the exchange of knowledge, the identification of market opportunities, and the development of new avenues for trade and economic collaboration.

The ambassador noted that this active work resulted in the signing of a memorandum of cooperation.

He also expressed gratitude to the European Union and the Interreg program for their support of the project, as well as to the forum organizers.

In conclusion, the diplomat thanked the delegations of all four countries and particularly highlighted the partnership with the Caspian Energy Club, calling it "the best partner".

