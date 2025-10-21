Uzbekistan, EBRD review economic outlook and cooperation priorities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, held a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), to review the current macroeconomic situation, Uzbekistan’s medium-term economic outlook, and priority areas for economic policy and bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Greg Guyett, First Vice President of the EBRD; Matteo Patrone, Vice President for Banking; Francis Malige, Managing Director for Financial Institutions; Vincent Pringault, Director of the Office of the President; Timur Ishmetov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan; Ilhom Umrzakov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance; and other senior officials.

Particular attention was given to the following areas:

Ensuring stable economic growth and maintaining coherence between fiscal and monetary policies;

Further developing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mechanisms and implementing new projects in infrastructure and the energy sector;

Supporting start-ups in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, while expanding the national innovation ecosystem;

Promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and exploring opportunities to attract grant resources under the “Champion” program.

The meeting highlighted that the partnership between the Government of Uzbekistan and the EBRD is entering a new phase, focused on enhancing the effectiveness of existing projects and expanding cooperation in innovative sectors.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, advancing economic reforms, strengthening private sector participation, and promoting new investment initiatives.

Meanwhile, as of September 30, 2025, the EBRD’s project portfolio in Uzbekistan totals 2.8 billion euros. Overall, the Bank has allocated 5.35 billion euros across 188 strategic initiatives in the country, underscoring its role as a leading investor in Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel