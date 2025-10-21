Azerbaijan becomes important bridge between Asia, Europe - Estonian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Azerbaijan is becoming increasingly important as a bridge between Asia and Europe, Estonian Ambassador Vaino Reinart said at the “Central Baltic – Azerbaijan” business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan, as we know, especially in light of recent geopolitical changes in the region, is becoming increasingly important in terms of logistics and serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe. By combining our strengths, we can ensure a successful future," the ambassador highlighted.

Reinart noted that Estonia is collaborating with Azerbaijani companies to promote digital solutions, supporting the Azerbaijani government in their implementation and the development of digital services.

"Although trade figures are relatively modest, they have increased in recent years, facilitated by the strong political relations between our countries," the ambassador said.

He added that Estonia, Finland, and Latvia are demonstrating impressive examples of regional integration, as is Azerbaijan with its neighbors.

