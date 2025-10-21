Estonia expresses interest in green projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Estonia is interested in advancing digital transformation and green projects in Azerbaijan, Estonian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Väino Reinart told Trend on the sidelines of the business forum “Central Baltic – Azerbaijan” held in Baku.

The ambassador indicated that a multitude of Estonian enterprises participating in the forum are keen to engage in synergistic collaborations with Azerbaijani counterparts, especially within the realms of digital transformation and sustainable technologies.



He observed that enterprises from Estonia are currently engaged in Azerbaijan’s digital services landscape, encompassing digital identification frameworks engineered with Estonian technological innovations.



Reinart articulated that Estonia endorses the advancement of logistical conduits interconnecting the Eastern and Western regions, notably the Middle Corridor traversing Azerbaijan.



The envoy underscored that Estonia is poised to engage in collaborative initiatives focused on digital transformation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, with the execution timelines being dictated by the commercial sector.

The bilateral engagement between Azerbaijan and Estonia is characterized by a progressive trajectory and amicable rapport, with formal diplomatic ties inaugurated in 1992. Both nations engage in strategic political collaboration and have instituted formal diplomatic representations. In 2022, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated the three-decade milestone of diplomatic engagement, articulating a forward-looking perspective on prospective collaborative endeavors.

