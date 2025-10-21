EBRD shares volume of investments across Türkiye
Photo: EBRD
The EBRD currently supports 252 active projects across the country. According to the bank, 84 percent of its total portfolio in Türkiye is linked to private sector investments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy