Finland ready to offer its renewables know-how to Azerbaijan – ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Finland is interested in the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in the spheres of green energy, energy efficiency and digitization of port infrastructure, Kirsti Narinen, Finnish ambassador to the South Caucasus, told Trend on the sidelines of the "Central Baltic - Azerbaijan" business forum in Baku.

The ambassador noted that Finland is considering participation in regional initiatives primarily in the format of a member country of the European Union.

"Finland supports the strengthening of transport and energy connections between Europe and the Caucasus within the framework of EU projects, such as green energy corridors. We participate in them as part of the European policy," she emphasized.

Regarding the possible participation of Finnish ports, especially the port of Helsinki, in cooperation with the Caspian ports, the diplomat pointed out that such initiatives depend on the companies themselves.

"These are not governmental projects, but commercial initiatives. For example, the Nokia company has a lot of experience in the field of digitization of ports and can contribute using its technologies and experience from other countries," she explained.

Narinen also emphasized that Finland is betting on the development of renewable sources of energy, primarily wind.

"Finland is self-sufficient in energy. We could share technical experience with the Azerbaijani side - how to build networks and integrate renewable sources. In addition, the Finnish company Wärtsilä is already working in Azerbaijan, modernizing thermal power plants," the ambassador noted.

Speaking about the oil and gas sector, Narinen emphasized that Finland is gradually moving away from the use of fossil fuels.

"We are moving in the direction of renewable energy and technologies related to it, as well as in the direction of increasing energy efficiency. This is the key direction of cooperation within the framework of the European green transition," she added.

According to the diplomat, such business forums and meetings help establish ties between companies of both countries.

"Such events allow Finnish companies to learn about opportunities on the Azerbaijani market, and Azerbaijani companies - about the potential of Finland. We strive to develop bridges of interaction precisely in these spheres," she said.

The ambassador emphasized that renewable energy, energy efficiency and digitalization of infrastructure remain the top directions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel