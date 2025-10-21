Uzbekistan, Pakistan set strategic course for public procurement co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 21. Director of the Public Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Sarvar Nazarov, held an online meeting with the head of Pakistan’s state body for coordinating public procurement, Hasnat Hurshed Qureshi, to discuss and expand bilateral cooperation in the field of public procurement, Trend reports.

The talks focused on reviewing the implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, to Uzbekistan.

During the discussion, the sides exchanged detailed information about their respective public procurement systems, current practices, and development plans. Following the presentation of activities, the parties conducted an analytical assessment to determine promising directions for collaboration.

Priority areas of cooperation were identified as the improvement of public procurement legislation and regulatory frameworks, the development and use of electronic procurement platforms, and the exchange of experience in training and continuous professional development of qualified specialists in the field.

As an initial step, the sides proposed the establishment of a joint Working Group, comprising responsible representatives from both countries, to develop practical measures for the identified areas of cooperation.

Following the meeting, Uzbekistan and Pakistan agreed to maintain regular dialogue on the agreed priority areas, ensuring consistent exchange of knowledge and best practices to strengthen capacity and efficiency in the field of public procurement.

Meanwhile, earlier in June, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Senator of Pakistan. During the meeting, the two sides signed an Action Plan aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the governments of Uzbekistan and Pakistan across various areas of mutual interest.