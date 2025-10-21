Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin sees slight price dip

On Oct 21, Iran’s Bahar Azadi coin sold for 1.14 billion rials (~$1,994), down slightly from the day before. The older version was 1.09 billion rials (~$1,905). Half and quarter coins sold for 584 million (~$1,022) and 336 million rials (~$588), with 1g of gold at 109 million (~$191).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register