Latvian ports likely to join Middle Corridor to hike trade route - ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.​ Latvia’s ports could potentially be connected to the Middle Corridor to expand the trade route in the future, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja told Trend.

“Latvian companies are studying this project with great interest from a logistics perspective. I am confident that in the future we will explore the possibility of linking Baltic ports, including those in Latvia, to expand the route toward Northeast Europe and access to the Baltic Sea. Our companies are seriously analyzing this issue,” Skuja said, speaking on the sidelines of the “Central Baltic – Azerbaijan” business forum in Baku.

The ambassador underscored the dynamic exchange of experiential knowledge between the two entities in the domain of sustainable energy across multiple tiers, encompassing the private sector as well. He observed that a particular enterprise is currently executing initiatives in sustainable energy-driven illumination and eco-friendly technologies.



“While this initiative currently serves as a platform for experiential knowledge transfer, we are strategically positioning ourselves to operationalize bilateral projects moving forward,” Skuja emphasized.



He indicated that the temporal parameters for the Intergovernmental Commission convening have yet to be delineated.

“The latest co-chairs’ meeting took place during the COP, where it was agreed to hold the commission meeting. However, the composition of co-chairs has since changed, and we are now awaiting the appointment of the co-chair from the Azerbaijani side,” the diplomat said.

To note, Latvian maritime gateways possess the potential to enhance the Middle Corridor by providing a northern nexus, capitalizing on their pre-existing rail and roadway systems to facilitate connectivity with Central Asia and the Black Sea. Furthermore, they can engage in the optimization of both digital and tangible infrastructure to bolster operational efficiency. Latvia has the potential to function as a pivotal European nexus and integration hub, optimizing logistical synergies for freight traversing the Trans-Caspian corridor to and from Central Asian and various Eurasian nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel