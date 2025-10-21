Kyrgyzstan appoints new ambassador to Ethiopia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 21. Adylbek Tultemirov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Trend reports, citing the Office of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, in accordance with paragraph 4, part 6 of Article 70 and Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, appointing Adylbek Zhyrgalbekovich Tultemirov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, in March 2025, the president signed a decree establishing the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ethiopia, with its residence located in Addis Ababa.

Kyrgyz business in Ethiopia is developing, with a focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, as indicated by the recent establishment of a Kyrgyz embassy in Addis Ababa. Both countries are interested in expanding cooperation, discussing potential areas like agriculture, tourism, energy, and trade, and have expressed interest in establishing direct trade links and potentially a direct flight route. The countries are also considering formalizing their relationship with agreements such as one on avoiding double taxation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel