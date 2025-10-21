Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's investments in fixed capital see modest growth in 9M2025

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The garden of fixed capital flourished with an infusion of 13 billion manat ($7.6 billion) from January through April 2025, blossoming with a one percent growth compared to the same season last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that capital allocation within the hydrocarbon sector experienced a contraction of 11.5 percent, whereas the non-hydrocarbon sector witnessed an uptick of 7 percent in investment flows.

Furthermore, a substantial allocation of 6.6 billion manat ($3.8 billion), representing 51 percent of the aggregate utilized investments, was directed towards production sectors. In addition, 4.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion), accounting for 32.9 percent, was funneled into services, while 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion), or 16.1 percent, was earmarked for residential construction.

Domestic capital allocations represented 10 billion manat ($5.8 billion), constituting 77.1 percent of the aggregate investment in fixed assets. Direct construction and installation operations garnered 10.2 billion manat ($6 billion), representing 78.8 percent of the aggregate capital influx.

