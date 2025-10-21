Azerbaijan's investments in fixed capital see modest growth in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The garden of fixed capital flourished with an infusion of 13 billion manat ($7.6 billion) from January through April 2025, blossoming with a one percent growth compared to the same season last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that capital allocation within the hydrocarbon sector experienced a contraction of 11.5 percent, whereas the non-hydrocarbon sector witnessed an uptick of 7 percent in investment flows.



Furthermore, a substantial allocation of 6.6 billion manat ($3.8 billion), representing 51 percent of the aggregate utilized investments, was directed towards production sectors. In addition, 4.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion), accounting for 32.9 percent, was funneled into services, while 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion), or 16.1 percent, was earmarked for residential construction.



Domestic capital allocations represented 10 billion manat ($5.8 billion), constituting 77.1 percent of the aggregate investment in fixed assets. Direct construction and installation operations garnered 10.2 billion manat ($6 billion), representing 78.8 percent of the aggregate capital influx.