Finland backs Central Baltic-Azerbaijan project as dialogue and business platform - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Central Baltic-Azerbaijan project plays a key role in establishing contacts between people and companies, as well as promoting regional cooperation, Finland's ambassador to the South Caucasus, Kirsti Narinen said at the Central Baltic-Azerbaijan business forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Narinen, regional cooperation is based on common interests, culture, needs, and benefits, which also reflects the principles of the European Union. The diplomat emphasized that the integration of countries in the region brings tangible benefits to member states and contributes to business development, as individual markets are too small to operate alone.

“Connecting the region with Türkiye and then with the countries of Central Asia opens up even more opportunities. EU programs to connect countries and regions are aimed precisely at this,” the ambassador noted.

Narinen emphasized that the most important aspect of the project is bringing people together, not just institutions and companies. As an example, she cited the participation of tens of thousands of people in COP29 in Baku, which helped establish contacts.

The diplomat also expressed her gratitude to all project participants for their involvement and expressed her hope that the project would become an ongoing process, attracting more and more companies and individuals to collaborate.