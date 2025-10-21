'5+1' formula in Azerbaijan-Central Asia ties turns into political, historical reality — Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A “5+1” formula in Azerbaijan–Central Asia relations has evolved into a political and historical reality, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page in relation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

He said that in the past recent months, President Ilham Aliyev has made three visits to the Central Asian region, including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan.

"Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is on a state visit to Kazakhstan. Previously, Azerbaijan–Central Asia relations were often described in a “5+1” formula — symbolizing the five Central Asian states plus Azerbaijan as a separate partner. However, today this formula has evolved from a sheer mathematical concept into a political and historical reality — even into the matter of chemistry- transforming into a unified “6,” reflecting the deepening integration, constituting single geopolitical entity and shared destiny among these nations based on our common history, culture, traditions, ethnic and linguistic kinship," the official added.

