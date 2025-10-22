Azerbaijani and Saudi Arabian defense ministries seal protocol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ The delegation led by the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the meeting of the Joint Military Committee between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili received the Azerbaijani delegation. Then a meeting was held with the Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Major General Saad bin Mohammed Al-Qasiri.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for development of military cooperation between the defense institutions of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

In the end, the “Protocol of the meeting of the Joint Military Committee between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” was signed.