Iran details agricultural exports via East Azerbaijan Province in 1H2025
East Azerbaijan exported 160,000 tons of agricultural products worth $186 million. Dried fruits were 37,000 tons ($82.2M). Grain products reached 54,700 tons ($51.3M).
