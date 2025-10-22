Azerbaijan-Georgia energy ties shine as model of international co-op, PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan-Georgia energy partnership has become a successful example of international cooperation, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

"I would like to stress the importance of the long-term fruitful partnership established between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the energy sector. This strategic partnership has already transcended regional borders and become a successful example of international cooperation," he explained.

The prime minister noted that Azerbaijani-Georgian energy cooperation is a manifestation of a joint strategic vision aimed not only at economic interests, but also at the stability and development of the region.

"The basis of this cooperation is such internationally important projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor.

These projects have changed the geopolitical landscape of our region and ensured the safe and reliable delivery of energy resources to world markets.

In particular, the Southern Gas Corridor, implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan and with the active participation of Georgia, has already become an important component of Europe's energy security.

In recent months, the number of countries to which Azerbaijan exports gas has increased to 14, 10 of which are European countries," Asadov emphasized.

