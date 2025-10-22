PM Kobakhidze highlights strategic projects enhancing Georgia's regional role

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Georgia plays a strategic role in linking Europe and Asia, the East and the West, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the opening session of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“Georgia connects the Black Sea with the Caspian Sea, and we are making every effort to fully realize the potential that our country has in this regard,” Kobakhidze said.

The Prime Minister highlighted significant progress over the past decade. “In 2023, the volume of transit traffic through our country increased by 15 percent compared to the previous year. In terms of energy connectivity, more than 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been transported through Georgia from the Caspian region westward. These figures not only contribute to Georgia’s economic growth but also strengthen economic ties among countries globally,” he noted.

Kobakhidze emphasized Georgia’s ambition to become a regional energy and digital hub. “One of the key projects is the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, which we are implementing together with our partner countries. This project will further enhance Georgia’s role as a transit hub,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the country’s commitment to regional development and peace. “We believe this is vitally important for all our neighbors - for strengthening economic cooperation between Europe and Asia. Georgia is a reliable partner in economic cooperation and transit,” he said.

Kobakhidze underlined Georgia’s collaboration with neighboring countries and strategic partners. “We cooperate politically and strategically with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Armenia, and we are strongly focused on developing cooperation. Central Asia is also a priority, and we wish to be connected with every country - in trade, transport, or other cooperation sectors,” he said.

He concluded by noting Georgia’s broad international engagement: “We have active relations with the European Union, the Eastern Partnership countries, the Gulf countries, Türkiye, China, and the Arab Emirates - all of which shows Georgia’s significant potential in strengthening regional cooperation.”