FM Meredov highlights Turkmenistan's role in advancing Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Turkmenistan is taking an active role in developing regional transport corridors along the East-West route, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“Equally important is the development of transport corridors along the east-west route. In a multilateral format, Turkmenistan is working on the implementation of the Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Lapislazuli International Transport Corridor project,” Meredov said.

He recalled the history of the project. “The corresponding agreement was signed in our capital, Ashgabat city, eight years ago. It was exactly November of 2017. The implementation of this project aims to create new opportunities for the participating and regional countries to access world markets and to promote the intensification of continental trade and economic links,” he noted.

Meredov also emphasized the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor. “A particularly relevant issue is the establishment of the Middle Trans-Caspian Corridor,” the FM said.

The minister highlighted Turkmenistan’s leading role in advancing systematic regional cooperation. “Turkmenistan has taken one of the leading roles in giving this process a systematic approach. I recall that as a result of the negotiations held in March 2019 in Bucharest, with the participation of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania, a relevant quadrilateral memorandum was signed. We proceed from the understanding that this important document must be filled with practical content and concrete actions,” Meredov added.