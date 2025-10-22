Azerbaijan charts growth course for Baku Sea Trade Port’s throughput capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The annual throughput capacity of Baku International Sea Trade Port will be increased to 25 million tons, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

"The transport and transit sector traditionally holds a special place on our agenda. This area has great potential in terms of increasing mutual trade and investments, as well as creating new economic opportunities," he explained.

The prime minister said that its strategic geographical location and large investments in transport infrastructure have strengthened Azerbaijan's position as an important transport and logistics center in Eurasia.

"Our country is consistently working to improve its transport infrastructure.

Last year, the carrying capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was increased from 1 million tons to 5 million tons due to Azerbaijani investments.

At the same time, the second stage of expansion of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, located at the intersection of the country's main railway and highway networks, has been launched to increase the annual throughput capacity from 15 million to 25 million tons.

Azerbaijan has the largest merchant fleet in the Caspian Sea, as well as the largest cargo airline in the region.

In May of this year, our country's ninth international airport was opened in Lachin. Currently, the construction of a new international cargo airport is underway in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

These and some other factors have turned Azerbaijan into one of the international transport hubs," Asadov stressed.

