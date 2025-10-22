Armenia to ensure cargo transit between Türkiye and Azerbaijan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Armenia is ready to allow cargo trucks to transit through its territory from Turkey to Azerbaijan and vice versa, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as he addressed the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“We are ready not only politically but also technically - starting literally from today, without exaggeration - to ensure the transit of cargo trucks through the territory of the Republic of Armenia from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Türkiye. Both the roads and border infrastructure in Armenia are ready for this,” he said.

Pashinyan also noted that politically, Armenia is prepared to facilitate transit between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the main part of Azerbaijan through Armenian territory.

“However, from a technical standpoint, this section still requires repair or reconstruction of the railway connection between Nakhchivan and the main part of Azerbaijan. I am confident - and you can be confident as well - that these technical issues will also be resolved within the next two to three years. In the near future, pipelines and power lines connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Armenian territory will also be constructed, as well as connections along the Azerbaijan-Armenia-Türkiye route,” the Armenian PM said.