Turkmenistan pushes for stable energy corridor across Caspian-South Caucasus-Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Turkmenistan continues to emphasize its role as a key energy producer and its commitment to building reliable international energy routes, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“As a major producer of energy resources, Turkmenistan has been consistently and over many years building reliable and efficient routes for international natural gas supplies,” Meredov said.

He highlighted the success of Turkmenistan’s major energy projects. “Since 2009, the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline has been operating very successfully. The construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is progressing steadily,” he noted.

Meredov underlined Turkmenistan’s strategic focus on energy diversification and regional connectivity. “Remaining committed to its strategic cause of diversification of energy flows, including in the context of the revival of the Silk Road concept, Turkmenistan has always emphasized the great importance of the Western direction, specifically the creation of a stable energy corridor along the Caspian Sea-South Caucasus-European route,” he said.

The minister also stressed the country’s readiness to engage with regional partners. “We are ready to continue and foster energy dialogue with our partners, with our neighbors, with neighboring regions, of course. Needless to say, this project serves not only the interest of its direct participants, but also contributes to ensuring energy security across the Eurasian space,” Meredov added.

He further pointed to Turkmenistan’s potential in electricity exports. “Turkmenistan is also considering electricity within the concept of diversification. Our country has capacities on the Caspian Coast that make it possible to supply significant volumes of electricity to the West,” Meredov said.