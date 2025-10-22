Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 22 October 2025 09:21 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 22

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 22, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currency went up, while 44 currencies dropped compared to October 21.

The official rate for $1 is 569,895 rials, while one euro is valued at 661,927 rials. On October 21, the euro was priced at 665,697 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 22

Rial on October 21

1 US dollar

USD

569,895

571,101

1 British pound

GBP

762,981

766,523

1 Swiss franc

CHF

716,750

721,238

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,507

60,674

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,735

56,856

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,619

89,128

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,477

6,497

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,179

155,507

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,860,613

1,867,109

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,735

202,354

100 Japanese yen

JPY

375,579

379,258

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,338

73,521

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,481,680

1,484,330

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

406,702

407,038

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

327,425

328,425

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,766

33,122

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,580

13,613

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,004

7,064

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,565

156,896

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,581

43,584

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

370,317

372,158

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,972

152,294

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,515,678

1,518,886

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

439,214

441,611

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

467,157

468,258

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,805

18,855

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

404,605

405,878

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,946

105,182

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,036

80,211

100 Thai baht

THB

1,736,678

1,754,026

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,797

135,127

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

398,333

402,077

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

803,801

805,502

1 euro

EUR

661,927

665,697

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,797

106,096

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,448

210,636

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,326

34,501

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,581

8,590

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

167,361

167,702

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,217

335,934

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

978,105

981,495

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,143

62,075

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,474

163,282

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,764

2,781

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 840,877 rials and $1 costs 723,964 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,386 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,878 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

