PM Pashinyan expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for lifting cargo transit restrictions to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. I would like to express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his decision to lift restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as he addressed the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

"With the aim of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond, based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction of states, we adhere to principles that include unhindered communication between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, with mutual benefits for both international and domestic transit in Armenia," he said.

The PM of Armenia stated that Azerbaijan has taken an important step in this direction.

"President Ilham Aliyev recently announced that Azerbaijan is lifting transit restrictions on goods passing through its territory to Armenia. This is an extremely important statement, and I want to sincerely thank the President of Azerbaijan for this decision and welcome this announcement," Pashinyan said.

Speaking during a press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

"I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice," President Ilham Aliyev said.