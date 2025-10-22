Slovenia supports inclusion of housing crisis on EU leaders’ agenda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. State Secretary of Slovenia Neva Grašič attended the regular meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Trend reports.

The main focus of the ministers for European affairs was the discussion of the draft conclusions for the October European Council meeting and the key substantive highlights from the European Commission’s proposal on the multiannual financial framework for the period 2028–2034.

The EU General Affairs Council also held a hearing on Hungary under Article 7(1) of the Treaty on European Union, concerning the state of the rule of law in the country.

In the discussion on preparations for the European Council meeting on 23 October 2025, State Secretary Grašič emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine. Slovenia supports all efforts for a ceasefire and an end to the war in Ukraine, based on international law and respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, leading to a just and lasting peace. Ukraine also remains at the center of European security efforts and the future development of the defense industry. In the field of European defense and security, Slovenia supports a comprehensive approach and highlights the importance of including small and medium-sized enterprises.

Regarding the recent agreement to end the war in Gaza, she stressed that consistent respect for and implementation of all stages of the agreement, as well as refraining from any actions that could undermine it, are essential. Until verifiable and lasting progress is achieved on the ground, Slovenia will continue to support appropriate EU measures and, together with the EU and its partners, strive for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. The State Secretary noted that the unity of the EU, its commitment to contributing to peace, humanitarian access, and accountability for violations were also the central themes of the recent MED9 summit in Slovenia — a gathering of Mediterranean EU member states, attended by Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

As part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the European economy, Slovenia emphasizes the importance of a strong single market and the need for the EU to build on the findings of the Draghi and Letta reports. Slovenia calls on the European Commission to remain ambitious in its actions for the green transition in order to boost investment, innovation, and ensure a fair transition for all Europeans.

The State Secretary supported the inclusion of housing policy on the agenda of EU leaders, as it is one of the key priorities of the Slovenian government. Like many other member states, Slovenia faces a housing crisis characterized by rising prices and a shortage of affordable housing, and therefore welcomes European measures that would support planned national initiatives.

Regarding the European Commission’s proposal on the multiannual financial framework for 2028–2034, Slovenia emphasizes that the flexibility of the EU budget in responding to unforeseen crises is crucial — as demonstrated after the devastating floods in Slovenia in 2023, when the EU showed true solidarity — but it must remain balanced with predictability for beneficiaries and national administrations implementing the budget. Simplification of rules must be the guiding principle of the new multiannual financial framework.

The European Competitiveness Fund should focus on strengthening industrial competitiveness in a balanced way — across industrial sectors and geographical regions. At the same time, respect for European values and the rule of law is the foundation of European integration, which is why Slovenia supports conditionality mechanisms and their link to compliance with the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

The State Secretary underlined the importance of respecting the EU’s fundamental values and supported the continuation of the procedure as an opportunity for open dialogue with Hungary. Slovenia is committed to resolving outstanding issues in line with EU principles and respect for national sovereignty. Key priorities remain the continuous monitoring of judicial independence, media pluralism, anti-corruption measures, and fundamental rights. A key part of this commitment is Slovenia’s support for the role of international courts and organizations in promoting justice at the global level.

The ministers for European affairs were also briefed on the state of implementation of legislative packages aimed at simplifying legislation. During a working lunch, ministers held an informal discussion on preparations for the European Democracy Shield.

Under “any other business,” State Secretary Neva Grašič and Austrian Minister for Europe, Integration and Family Claudia Plakolm reported on their recent joint visit to the Western Balkans region. Grašič emphasized that, in light of geopolitical shifts, Slovenia continues to strive to keep peace, stability, and security in the Western Balkans high on the EU agenda. She also underlined that close mutual cooperation and connectivity in the fields of energy, environmental protection, and digitalization are key to accelerating the region’s development and its rapprochement with the European Union. Both reaffirmed their support for the initiative to use qualified majority voting (QMV) in the interim steps of the enlargement process, which could help speed up the EU’s enlargement policy.