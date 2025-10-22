Central Bank of Azerbaijan lays out schedule for next refinancing rate move

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will publicly announce the next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor on December 10, 2025, Trend reports via the CBA.

The next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made depending on the direction of actual inflation, as well as the dynamics of external and internal risk factors.

"The CBA will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to ensure price stability," the statement emphasized.

Meanwhile, the CBA Management Board has made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged at seven percent, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor at six percent, and the upper limit of the interest rate corridor at eight percent.

