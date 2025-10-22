Estonia thanks Azerbaijan for its humanitarian support to Ukraine - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ Estonia expresses its gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing humanitarian support to Ukraine, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“We know very well how difficult it is to endure winter without stable infrastructure, as is the case in Ukraine. We are very pleased and grateful to Azerbaijan, including for its economic and humanitarian support, which is extremely important,” Tsahkna said.

The minister emphasized the need to continue cooperation and support for Ukraine, noting that joint efforts are especially crucial today.