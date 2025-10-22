Azerbaijan, Armenia working to institutionalize peace process - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan and Armenia are working to give the peace process a more institutional framework, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

“Currently, we are working with Azerbaijan to give the peace process a more institutional character - through the signing and ratification of the Treaty on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was initialed in Washington. We have a historic opportunity to ensure not only peace but also a prosperous and developing South Caucasus,” he said.

Pashinyan noted that ultimately, peace, prosperity, and development are constant companions to trade flows, pipelines, and power lines.

“The movement of goods, pipelines, and electricity will bring even greater prosperity and development to the South Caucasus. This, in turn, will further strengthen peace, which will expand and accelerate trade, welfare, and development for all of us - for Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan,” the Armenian Prime Minister added.