Azerbaijan commemorates 30 years of constitution with new jubilee medal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.​ A jubilee medal has been established to mark the anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1995–2025), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, approved an amendment to the law on the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The regulation on the jubilee medal and its design has been officially confirmed. The head of state also signed a decree on the implementation of the law.

Under the decree, the relevant executive authority specified in Article two of the regulation will be exercised by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The term “authority (institution)” in the same article refers to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The authority to award the jubilee medal marking the thirtieth anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan is granted to the Chairman of the Constitutional Court.

