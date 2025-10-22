German traveler praises pace of construction and reconstruction in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 22. It is very impressive to see the construction work being carried out in Agdam, as this place used to be almost deserted, the traveler from Germany, Oliver Kempkens told reporters during his visit to the Aghdam, Trend reports.

“This is my second visit to Azerbaijan. I was here for the first time in 2017 when I spoke at a conference in Baku, representing Moscow as a professor, and I was also very impressed then,” he said.

According to him, when comparing Azerbaijan with other post-Soviet countries, there is a very special atmosphere: the country is modern, with a European spirit, educated people, and a fast pace of life.

“I am confident that Agdam will soon become a prosperous region after all the difficulties it has gone through. I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and the country's leadership – this is fantastic work,” said Kempkens.

A group of travelers from eight countries is led by Kolja Sporin, head of the Extreme Traveler International Congress (ETIC) club.

The delegation plans a two-day road trip along the Agdam-Khankendi-Lachin-Shusha-Fizuli route.

In order to promote the liberated territories within the framework of black tourism and to demonstrate the large-scale construction and restoration work, leading international travel clubs have organized 14 trips to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in 2021-2025. This is already the 15th trip of this kind.

In a short period of time, six cities, two towns, and 20 villages have been built in the destroyed territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and about 60,000 people have already settled in these places. This unique and unprecedented experience of urban development in the post-conflict region of Azerbaijan contributes to a steady influx of foreign tourists.