Today Bakcell will select the 3rd car owner in mega lottery!

Society Materials 22 October 2025 12:51 (UTC +04:00)
Today Bakcell will select the 3rd car owner in mega lottery!
Photo: Bakcell

Bakcell will select the next winner of the “Zeekr 001” car in its mega lottery today!

Together with the winners announced in previous weeks, this will already be the third car owner. As part of the lottery, the company determines a car winner every week and iPhone 17 winners every day.

The selection of winners is presented through live broadcasts on Bakcell’s social media pages.

To win in the lottery, it is enough to purchase “Chance” packages, which provide both entry into the lottery and on-net call minutes.
• For 3 “Chance” packages: *808#3#YES
• For 25 “Chance” packages: *808#25#YES

For more information: lotereya.bakcell.com

