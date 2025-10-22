Greek imports of Azerbaijani oil surge in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan exported 500,700 tons of oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks worth $268.5 million to Greece in the first nine months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that this metric experienced an escalation of $123.7 million, representing a 1.9-fold increase in value, alongside a surge of 272,000 tons, equating to a 2.2-fold amplification in volume relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year.



Throughout this timeframe, Greece positioned itself as the seventh leading market for the exportation of Azerbaijani crude oil.



Azerbaijan's export portfolio for the period spanning January to September this year comprised 16.99 million tons of crude oil and petroleum derivatives sourced from bituminous formations, generating a revenue stream of $8.9 billion across 20 international markets. This represents a year-on-year contraction of $2.07 billion, equating to an 18.8 percent depreciation in monetary value, alongside a volumetric decline of 613,000 tons, reflecting a 3.5 percent reduction in throughput.