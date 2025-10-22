Kazakhstan anticipates stronger fiscal stability driven by rising budget revenues
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is set to significantly boost the share of its budget funded by domestic revenues, reflecting efforts to reduce reliance on the National Fund and enhance fiscal sustainability over the coming years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy